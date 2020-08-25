Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after buying an additional 760,350 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.24. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.