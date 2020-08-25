Keybank National Association OH Buys 5,079 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

NYSE FAF opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

