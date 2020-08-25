Keybank National Association OH Buys 212 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,351.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Insiders sold 27,829 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.56.

SIVB stock opened at $249.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

