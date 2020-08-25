Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,457.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

