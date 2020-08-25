Keybank National Association OH Acquires 658 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 453.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 82,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

