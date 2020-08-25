Keybank National Association OH Acquires 168,744 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,744 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 299.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 156.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

ITUB opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

