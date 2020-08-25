K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.18 ($8.45).

Get K&S alerts:

K&S stock opened at €6.52 ($7.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. K&S has a 1 year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1 year high of €15.57 ($18.31). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.36.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.