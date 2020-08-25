Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (up previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of JUP stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 209.80 ($2.74). The company had a trading volume of 543,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 92.39%.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £492,200 ($643,146.48). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £49,868 ($65,161.37).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

