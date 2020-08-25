John J. Lacarte Buys 12,000 Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director John J. Lacarte purchased 12,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John J. Lacarte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, John J. Lacarte bought 200 shares of CB Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $98.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.70. CB Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. Research analysts expect that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

