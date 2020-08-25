John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
