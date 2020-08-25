John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

