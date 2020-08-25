John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHML. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 114,216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter.

JHML stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 42,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,983. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

