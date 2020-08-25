Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE) Insider Purchases £10,080 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:SAVE) insider Stephen Ian Jenkins acquired 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($13,171.31).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77. Jersey Oil and Gas Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jersey Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

