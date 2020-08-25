Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LXP. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,974,000 after buying an additional 3,083,120 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,743,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 469,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 475,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

