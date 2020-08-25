Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stag Industrial in a research report issued on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

STAG opened at $32.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

