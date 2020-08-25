Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AVEVF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AVEVF stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $68.57.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

