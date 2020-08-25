Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Nissan Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.51 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSANY. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.97. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.