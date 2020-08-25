Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Science Applications International Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.