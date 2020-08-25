Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

VITL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

In other news, Director Gisel Ruiz purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

