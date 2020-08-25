Jean-Michel Lemieux Sells 283 Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Jean-Michel Lemieux sold 283 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,316.57, for a total transaction of C$372,589.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,077,218.94.

TSE SHOP traded up C$34.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$1,355.00. 85,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,910. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,342.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,328.18. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of C$372.01 and a twelve month high of C$1,472.98.

Get Shopify alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from C$1,494.00 to C$1,540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.