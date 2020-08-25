Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 146,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 90,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Jaxon Mining Company Profile (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

