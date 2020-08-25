J M Smucker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 830 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 655% compared to the average daily volume of 110 put options.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,371,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley downgraded J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

