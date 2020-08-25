J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.801-7.879 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.

SJM opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.10. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded J M Smucker from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.77.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

