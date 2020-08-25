J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.801-7.879 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of J M Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.77.

J M Smucker stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock worth $1,178,933. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

