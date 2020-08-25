J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of Flat to +1% yr/yr to $7.61-7.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.20-8.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut J M Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut J M Smucker from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Shares of SJM opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

