J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Gary Charles George Sells 21,930 Shares

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Gary Charles George sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,090,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,023.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary Charles George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Gary Charles George sold 191 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $27,122.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Gary Charles George sold 5,486 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $769,960.10.

On Monday, July 20th, Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

JBHT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,491. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Argus increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

