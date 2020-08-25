ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 8.9% in July

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 21.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,241,000 after buying an additional 1,218,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after buying an additional 1,571,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 89,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,727. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ITT will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

