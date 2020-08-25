iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. 22,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

