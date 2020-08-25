iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.39. 26,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

