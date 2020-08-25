iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.33

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.33 and last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 22770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

