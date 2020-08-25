iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

