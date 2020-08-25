iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.72

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 26110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

