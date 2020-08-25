iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

