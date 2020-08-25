Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $11.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
Shares of IRWD opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
