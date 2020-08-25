Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $11.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

