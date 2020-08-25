Iridium (IRD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32.00

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Iridium has a market cap of $59,003.33 and approximately $32.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iridium has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iridium Coin Trading

Iridium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

