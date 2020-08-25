IOST (IOST) Trading 1% Lower This Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. IOST has a total market cap of $111.88 million and approximately $50.21 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, BigONE, Upbit and Huobi. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041850 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.54 or 0.05766117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014139 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,051,090,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,122,550,485 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Coineal, Upbit, Huobi, CoinBene, Koinex, DigiFinex, BigONE, GOPAX, OKEx, Bitrue, OTCBTC, DDEX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Bitkub, Hotbit, DragonEX, BitMart, HitBTC, IDAX, CoinZest, WazirX, BitMax, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, Zebpay, Kucoin, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

