Investors Purchase Large Volume of Omnicom Group Put Options (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,758 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,301% compared to the average volume of 982 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

