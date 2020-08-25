Investors Purchase Large Volume of Cheniere Energy Partners Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,028 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,500% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

CQP opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.645 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 891,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

