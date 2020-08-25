Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,240 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 833% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in H & R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in H & R Block by 175.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in H & R Block by 103.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

