Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,330,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,696.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 558,982 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,525.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 144,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.69. 23,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,241. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

