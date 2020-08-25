Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $350.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.53.

Shares of INTU opened at $333.12 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $334.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

