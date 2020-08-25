Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $55,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.01. 15,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,310. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $334.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.35 and a 200-day moving average of $280.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

