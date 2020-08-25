Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Receives $104.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.08.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,167. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

