Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $49.44. 706,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,724,284. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

