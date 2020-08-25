Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 17,103 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,285. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
