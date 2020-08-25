Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 17,103 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,285. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951,711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 366.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

