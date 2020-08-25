Insider Selling: Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 1,789 Shares of Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $115,855.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,700.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $88,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,000 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $93,240.00.

Shares of Sitime stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. 880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84. Sitime Corp has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays increased their price target on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair began coverage on Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sitime by 201.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Sitime in the second quarter worth about $3,793,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Sitime by 427.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sitime by 54.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sitime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

