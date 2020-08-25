Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $3,111,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,598,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,139,087,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $3,115,950.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.69, for a total value of $3,070,350.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.51, for a total value of $2,902,650.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $2,900,250.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $3,038,550.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $2,961,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $3,040,500.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total value of $2,893,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $3,019,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $7.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.81. 427,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average is $175.42. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,198.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $210.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $264,849,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.