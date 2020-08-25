Insider Selling: Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,385 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,095,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,996,916.20.

On Friday, July 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $2,120,544.80.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 80,994 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,101,260.26.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Matthew Prince sold 100,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,928,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $8,646,000.00.

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. 18,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,297. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.