Insider Selling: AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells 4,761 Shares of Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $810,036.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Klaus Schauser sold 5,865 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $997,988.40.

On Thursday, August 6th, Klaus Schauser sold 9,625 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,641,062.50.

On Monday, July 20th, Klaus Schauser sold 15,798 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,411,722.68.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $105,280.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $5,839,256.51.

On Monday, June 8th, Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $4,873,500.00.

Shares of APPF traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.13. 413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. AppFolio Inc has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AppFolio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AppFolio by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

