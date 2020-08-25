Insider Buying: Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,971. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

