Insider Buying: Oak Street Health (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Buys 2,736 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen bought 2,736 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Jack Nielsen bought 3,057 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $104,855.10.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.